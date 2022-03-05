Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE:GSL opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease (Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.