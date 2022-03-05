Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $130.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.21 million and the lowest is $126.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $163.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $669.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.20 million to $677.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $740.26 million, with estimates ranging from $700.30 million to $799.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $673.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.