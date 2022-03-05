Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.
Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Marcus has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $24.71.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
About Marcus
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
