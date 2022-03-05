Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $12.33 on Friday. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Titan International by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

