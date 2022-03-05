Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $12.33 on Friday. Titan International has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
About Titan International (Get Rating)
Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.