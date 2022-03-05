AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAV. cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 545,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,048. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,710.14 and a beta of 0.27. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)
AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.