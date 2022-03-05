$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $9.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $212.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a 52 week low of $146.06 and a 52 week high of $213.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,611 shares of company stock valued at $207,158,028 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

