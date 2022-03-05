Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives $175.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.78.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $170,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,397,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RS stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.86. The stock had a trading volume of 398,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $194.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

