Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($33.71) to €24.00 ($26.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Fortum Oyj stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

About Fortum Oyj (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

