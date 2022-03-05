Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

FOJCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($33.71) to €24.00 ($26.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Fortum Oyj stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

