IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 938 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Republic Services stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.97. 2,232,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,900. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

