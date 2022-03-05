IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after buying an additional 612,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,650,000 after buying an additional 95,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,734,000 after purchasing an additional 616,215 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.00. 20,102,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,115,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

