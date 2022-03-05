IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,190. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -158.14%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,936 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

