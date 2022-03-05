Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $410 million-$420 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In related news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Carriage Services by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

