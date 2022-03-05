Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Up 5.1%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 352,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 635,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.62. The company has a market cap of £12.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

