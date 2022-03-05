Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Shares Up 3.1%

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11). 17,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 62,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.40. The firm has a market cap of £8.05 million and a PE ratio of 0.74.
About Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY)
