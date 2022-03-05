Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 7,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 475% from the average session volume of 1,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

