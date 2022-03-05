Huobi BTC Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $3.30 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for approximately $39,102.46 or 0.99788710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.02 or 0.06714322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.26 or 0.99798415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

