Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $140.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.66 and a 200-day moving average of $131.90. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $108.82 and a one year high of $146.30.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.