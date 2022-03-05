Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,283 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.