Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.01. 180,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,241. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $199.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 10,337 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $40,004.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

