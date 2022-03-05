Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $571.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will announce $571.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $583.83 million and the lowest is $568.02 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $453.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.24.

TDOC stock traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,753. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $206.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.86.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,042. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.