Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of MBT remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 45.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 739,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 232,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

