Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of MBT remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.
About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (Get Rating)
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.
