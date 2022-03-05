State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $208.46 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,334 shares of company stock valued at $25,564,584. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

