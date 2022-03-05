Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Increases Holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC owned about 0.64% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 79,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCLI shares. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.