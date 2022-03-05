Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires Shares of 2,946 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,626. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $114.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

