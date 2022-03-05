Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,402 shares of company stock worth $18,573,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 2,094,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

