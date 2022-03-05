Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. 5,186,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,042. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.88. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

