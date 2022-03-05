Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $511.38

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 511.38 ($6.86) and traded as low as GBX 475 ($6.37). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 482 ($6.47), with a volume of 487,934 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FAN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 620 ($8.32) to GBX 630 ($8.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.51) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £881.56 million and a P/E ratio of 43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 504.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 511.12.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

