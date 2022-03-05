Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51,620 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

UNP stock traded up $9.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.63. 5,924,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,505. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

