BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.8% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 53.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in BlackRock by 97.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $41.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $696.59. 2,160,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,929. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $816.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $877.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

