Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Baozun stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. 1,176,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,196. Baozun has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $671.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Baozun by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 4.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 119,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

