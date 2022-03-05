Analysts Anticipate OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCS stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.96. 23,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,144. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.