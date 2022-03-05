Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) will report $7.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Paramount Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. Paramount Global posted sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will report full year sales of $29.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $30.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paramount Global.

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,462,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574,189. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.89%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

