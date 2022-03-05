LEOcoin Price Reaches $0.0462 on Exchanges (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,185.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.75 or 0.06749360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.62 or 0.00264425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00743193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00070557 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00409758 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00290271 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The new LEOcoin ERC20 token is powered by the Ethereum platform, with thousands of nodes to support the protocol and provide consensus and security. New LEOcoin wallets will be made available with multiple features. Popular ERC20 wallets, like Mist, MEW, Atomic, MetaMask and others will also offer support for the new LEOcoin token and enhance its usability, ease of use and allow safe storage on cold wallet solutions. The new LEOcoin comes with all the ERC20 token benefits, like uniform and fast transactions, reduced risk and complexity, smart contracts, wallet compatibility, and many more advantages. The LEOcoin Foundation will continue to devote time and resources, committing long-term investment in LEOcoin to ensure that features that set LEOcoin apart in the industry, like stake reward, continue to be developed. The strategy is to comply with the standards set by the Ethereum network and to continue to develop LEOcoin in ways that take advantage of this technology, for the benefit of the LEOcoin community. It was a tough year for the digital currency community in 2018, with large moves in prices and many Initial Coin Offering (ICO) projects that performed below expectation. By comparison, LEOcoin did comparatively well in this ‘crypto winter’, and now we look ahead again, as the future for our own currency is still bright. LEOcoin is ready for mass adoption. It is built with a focus on the community values and the decentralization spirit. “

LEOcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

