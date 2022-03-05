SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,359,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,713,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 285,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $149.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

