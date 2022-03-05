Bank of New Hampshire Sells 10,727 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares during the period. Third Security LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,999 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.32%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

