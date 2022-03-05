Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 10,540 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

