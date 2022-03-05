Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in V.F. were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,858,000 after purchasing an additional 177,830 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,529,000 after purchasing an additional 419,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

VFC opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.