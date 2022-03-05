Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Announces $1.01 Dividend

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Rocket Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Rocket Companies to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of RKT opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.32.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.