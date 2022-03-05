Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Announces $1.01 Dividend

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.
Rocket Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Rocket Companies to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.
Shares of RKT opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $28.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RKT shares. Wedbush raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.32.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
