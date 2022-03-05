Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.92.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of -119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,799 shares of company stock worth $30,004,420 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

