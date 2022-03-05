IFP Advisors Inc Buys 780 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.14.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.