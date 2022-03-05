Webster Bank N. A. Acquires Shares of 650 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

