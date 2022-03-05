Webster Bank N. A. Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 179.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $32.21.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

