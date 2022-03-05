The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Increased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

