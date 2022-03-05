Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $612,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.