Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,451,000 after acquiring an additional 951,276 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,916,000 after acquiring an additional 700,443 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after acquiring an additional 619,205 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.76 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

