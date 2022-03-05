Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,171.84

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,171.84 ($15.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($15.97). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($15.67), with a volume of 121,231 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,171.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,139.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In related news, insider David Hardie bought 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($16.15) per share, for a total transaction of £710.36 ($953.12).

Murray International Trust Company Profile (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

