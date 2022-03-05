Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 101,452 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101,452 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,858,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,719. The stock has a market cap of $396.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,077,447 shares of company stock valued at $985,067,322. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

