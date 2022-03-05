Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 83,900 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,371 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 83,900 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after buying an additional 378,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,179,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,625. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

