CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.83

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.15. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 20,563 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CESDF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

