JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $105.43

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.43 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 112.78 ($1.51). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.49), with a volume of 1,397,390 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £730.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

